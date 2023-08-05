Should You Buy HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase HSBC Holdings' shares before the 10th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.42 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HSBC Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 5.2% on the current share price of £6.364. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether HSBC Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether HSBC Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately HSBC Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see HSBC Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. HSBC Holdings has seen its dividend decline 3.2% per annum on average over the past six years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is HSBC Holdings worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, HSBC Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks HSBC Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HSBC Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

