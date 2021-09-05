When Should You Buy Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)?

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.58 and falling to the lows of UK£2.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hollywood Bowl Group's current trading price of UK£2.35 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hollywood Bowl Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Hollywood Bowl Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hollywood Bowl Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £2.49, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Hollywood Bowl Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Hollywood Bowl Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for Hollywood Bowl Group. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BOWL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BOWL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Hollywood Bowl Group at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hollywood Bowl Group you should be aware of.

