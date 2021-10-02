Should You Buy General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase General Dynamics' shares before the 7th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.19 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.76 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that General Dynamics has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $198.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether General Dynamics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for General Dynamics

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see General Dynamics paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether General Dynamics generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that General Dynamics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at General Dynamics, with earnings per share up 4.5% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. General Dynamics has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid General Dynamics? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and General Dynamics is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and General Dynamics is halfway there. General Dynamics looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in General Dynamics for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with General Dynamics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.