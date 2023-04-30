How to buy your first home

Buying your first home is a major financial milestone. Becoming a homeowner means you can start accumulating the property wealth that will provide you with a financial bedrock for the future and help you move further up the ladder.

But taking out a mortgage has become more expensive since rates rose last year. After more than a decade of record low rates, the average cost of a five-year fixed rate mortgage has risen from 2.73pc to 5.20pc in the last 12 months.

The increase in borrowing costs has also had a cooling effect on the housing market and house prices have started to fall.

So before you buy your first home, read Telegraph Money's guide on what you need to know in today's market.

What can I afford?

As a rule of thumb, mortgage lenders will let you borrow up to 4.5 times your basic salary.

A couple jointly earning £80,000 would be offered a mortgage of up to £360,000. Professionals such as doctors, solicitors and dentists can borrow up to six times their salary. If you’re self-employed, lenders take a different approach by looking at your earnings from the last year or two years.

The cost of your monthly household bills and regular credit commitments will lower the amount you can borrow.

Once your bank has assessed your income and outgoings it will give you what’s called an Agreement in Principle that states how much it is prepared to lend you. It’s up to you to decide if you can afford to take the maximum offer.

Nicholas Mendes, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said: “I always advise first- time buyers not to overstretch themselves and to draw up a realistic monthly budget for life in their new home, allowing for unexpected repairs, bills and home improvements when they move in.”

How can I save up for a deposit?

The average home costs £281,684, according to lender Halifax. This means you will need savings of more than £14,000 to put down the minimum deposit of 5pc.

“The good news is that savings rates have increased substantially since the Bank of England began raising the base rate from December 2021, so now is a good time to be saving,” said Anna Bowes, co-founder of website Savings Champion.

You can deposit up to £4,000 a year into a Lifetime Isa and you will receive a 25pc government bonus on each deposit.

Your savings can only be withdrawn to buy your first home or when you turn 60 years old, or you will face a penalty which could leave you with less than you put in.

A first-time buyer who saves £4,000 a year for five years at 3.5pc will have a deposit of £27,750 made up of £20,000 in personal savings, £5,000 government bonus and £2,750 gross interest.

If you’re not eligible for a Lifetime Isa, regular savings accounts offer rates of up to 4pc and often come with a bonus after a fixed term.

How much of a mortgage can I borrow?

You will need to save a deposit of at least 5pc of the purchase price and can borrow a mortgage of up to 95pc of the property’s value.

But with the help of a guarantor, some banks will offer a mortgage of 100pc so you don’t need a deposit at all. To get a 100pc mortgage, a relative or friend must deposit savings equal to 10pc of the purchase price with the mortgage lender for around three years.

Or, they must agree to put their home up as collateral should you fall behind on repayments. Lenders such as Barclays, Family Building Society and Lloyds Bank offer family mortgage options.

Is there any help from Government available?

Since the Help to Buy scheme closed, the main government-backed affordable housing scheme is shared ownership.

Buyers purchase a share of a property, usually 25pc, and pay rent to a housing association on the remaining share. You can increase your share in the property over time, known as staircasing, until you own 100pc of the property.

“There are drawbacks as well as benefits to this scheme so seek independent advice from a mortgage broker first,” said Mr Mendes.

A scheme called First Home is available in England. It offers first-time buyers a discount on new-build homes of between 30pc to 50pc off the property’s market value but only with participating developers. Take up to date has not been widespread. Check out developers’ websites in your area to find out if they are part of the scheme.

How much is stamp duty?

Thanks to a relief introduced in November 2017, most first-time buyers will be exempt from paying any stamp duty.

First-time buyers pay no stamp duty on the first £425,000 of their purchase price. A 5pc levy is payable on the portion of your purchase price from £425,001 to £625,000.

A first-time buyer purchasing a property for £550,000, for example, would pay 0pc on the first £425,000 and 5pc on the remaining £125,000 giving them a stamp duty bill of £6,250.

If you are buying a property worth more than £625,000, you lose the relief entirely and standard stamp duty rates apply.

What other costs are there when buying a house?

First-time buyers in England pay £2,198 on average to fund their home purchase, covering conveyancing fees, a Homebuyer valuation report and removals costs, according to moving services firm Reallymoving.

Some mortgages carry fees of up to £1,000. It is advisable to use a mortgage broker to help you find the best deal. Their fees can range from £500 to £1,000. Some are fee-free and get paid by the

lender.

Rob Houghton, chief executive of Reallymoving, said: “It is possible to reduce costs by shopping around, using a comparison site and checking reviews as well as quotes. If you can, plan ahead to try to move during quieter periods when there’s less competition for services, rather than at the busiest times such as during August.”

Is buying still better than renting?

The upfront costs of renting are cheaper than buying. Tenants must pay a security deposit of up to five weeks’ rent and will have to hire a removal firm if they have a lot of large items to move.

On a monthly basis, renting can also work out cheaper than buying, even with rents reaching a record high of £1,172 outside of London, according to Rightmove.

However, over the long term the benefits of owning a home outweigh those of renting. Analysis by estate agent Hamptons found that if you had been renting your home for the last 10 years, you would have paid £105,907 in rent. A homeowner over the same period would pay £75,686 in mortgage payments and fees, of which £43,738 would be interest.

Not only is the total cost lower, the homeowner will repay tens of thousands of pounds off their mortgage debt.

Mr Mendes said: ‘Buying is better than renting for the majority of households so if you have the ability to get on the property ladder it is a wise decision because you can start to build up equity in your home.’