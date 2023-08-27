Should You Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, F.N.B investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, F.N.B has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of $11.44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether F.N.B can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see F.N.B paying out a modest 31% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, F.N.B's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. F.N.B's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is F.N.B worth buying for its dividend? Companies like F.N.B that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. F.N.B ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in F.N.B for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for F.N.B that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

