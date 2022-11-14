How To Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Dinner at Aldi for Less Than $25

Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

Thanksgiving is coming up and this year, putting together a festive meal may be more stressful than ever. One of the realities of this year’s Thanksgiving is that many people will struggle to afford all of their usual holiday food staples because of inflated prices.

Nearly 1 in 2 Americans are now struggling to make ends meet financially amid soaring food and gas bills, according to new research from Monmouth University, making a traditional Thanksgiving dinner out of reach for many Americans. However, last year YouTube’s “Meals With Maria” prepared a Thanksgiving dinner for five using just $20 worth of groceries from Aldi. I wanted to see if it was possible to stay within this budget again this year, despite soaring grocery prices.

Thankfully, in response to this year’s high inflation, Aldi is offering a “Thanksgiving Rewind” promotion, selling holiday necessities at their 2019 prices. By taking advantage of this promotion and making savvy shopping choices, I was able to prepare a holiday meal for five for just $23.41 — and the meal tasted incredible. My family loved it so much that they wanted to eat the leftovers for lunch the next day!

Here are the items I bought and their prices at my local Aldi:

Kirkwood Turkey: $10.99

Chef’s Cupboard Stuffing Mix: $1.79

Happy Harvest French Green Beans: $0.49

Idahoan Mashed Potatoes: $1.29

Happy Harvest Corn: $0.61

Happy Harvest Yams: $1.95

Parkview Hot Dogs: $0.99

Bake House Creations Crescent Rolls: $1.75

Baker’s Corner Corn Muffin Mix: $0.47

Baker’s Corner Pie Crust: $1.25

Baker’s Corner Chocolate Pudding: $0.65

Friendly Farms Whipped Cream: $0.69

Total: $23.41

So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner, give the Aldi way a shot. Happy holidays!

