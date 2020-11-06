When Should You Buy Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL)?

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$4.63 and falling to the lows of AU$3.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Energy One's current trading price of AU$4.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Energy One’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Energy One

What is Energy One worth?

Energy One appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Energy One’s ratio of 55.48x is above its peer average of 30.14x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Software industry. In addition to this, it seems like Energy One’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Energy One?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Energy One's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EOL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EOL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EOL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EOL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Energy One as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Energy One and you'll want to know about them.

Story continues