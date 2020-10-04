When Should You Buy Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$52.98 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$39.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Energizer Holdings' current trading price of US$40.46 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Energizer Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Energizer Holdings worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.42x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 25.34x, which means if you buy Energizer Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Energizer Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Energizer Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Energizer Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Energizer Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ENR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ENR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ENR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

