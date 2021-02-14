What to Buy From Drew Barrymore’s Frizz-Focused Garnier Line

Drew Barrymore

I'd be lying if I said I've never bought a product based on the name alone. Listen, when something is named Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control Hyaluronic Acid, say no more — I'm convinced. And it turns out Drew Barrymore and I have that in common, because according to the newly-minted Garnier ambassador and creative director, she first took the plunge on the brand's Legendary Olive Shampoo and Conditioner because her daughter's name is Olive.

The love extended from there, with Barrymore posting on Instagram in August that even with the prestige products at the beckon of any household star, the drugstore shampoo is her holy grail. "HOLY COW THIS IS THE BEST SHAMPOO. I am obsessed," Barrymore wrote. "I got this because my daughter's name is Olive, and it turns out that I am in love," she continued. "And at around $5-ish dollars a bottle, well, I love that tooooooooo!!!! This is my hair straight out of shower with zero product or fuss. And I am very happy with the results. It also comes in massive amounts of scents."

Garnier took the message to heart, and on Wednesday, welcomed Barrymore as the face of its Whole Blends' Sulfate-Free Remedy Honey Treasures line. According to Barrymore's statement on the position, it was a powerful benefit that Garnier's Greener Beauty sustainability initiative works with environmental NGOs, like the Bee Conservancy, to protect 10 million bees.

To that end, Barrymore's first commercial for the line sees her dressed as the nicest queen bee the world's ever known. So, what's worth buying from the line? Amazon shoppers say the Sulfate-Free Remedy Honey Treasures range leaves their hair smooth and silky, owing to the lightweight formula's fairly-traded and sustainably-sourced honey, cocoa seed butter, argan oil, and shea butter.

People with hair both more and less curly than Barrymore's trademark waves report that the line's leave-in treatment keeps frizz at a minimum, thanks to long-lasting moisture that doubles as a heat protectant. It helps thick hair from veering bushy, shoppers say, with a sample enough to convince people they need to buy a two-pack — a rare occasion. It's so good, people say they started getting compliments on their hair over Zoom, which is the highest 2021 praise.

Adding it to damp hair at night minimizes next-day tangles and flyaways, one shopper advises, making hair easy to brush and supremely soft. The range is free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, and dyes, which gives you the nice assurance that it's not contributing to the fossil fuel industry or subtly impacting hormones (the enemy of wilderness, and thus, bees).

The line doesn't yet come in the cornucopia of scents that the original Whole Blends range is known for, but a curl-focused Royal Hibiscus and Shea Butter shampoo and conditioner join the Honey Treasures line on Amazon. A Coconut Oil and Cocoa Butter version centered on smoothing frizzy hair is also at drugstores, and all the sulfate-free products feature packaging made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, outside of the caps and pumps.

If you'd rather experience the olive-based shampoo and conditioner that sparked the whole endeavor, they're available on Amazon via third-party retailers, where shoppers say the shampoo is so moisturizing, they stock up on it just in case it's ever hard to find. And with Barrymore's ringing endorsement, that just might be the case.