Should You Buy Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 2 Days?

It looks like Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 20th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

Deutsche Börse's next dividend payment will be €2.90 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €2.90 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Deutsche Börse has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of €147. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Deutsche Börse can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Deutsche Börse

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Deutsche Börse paying out a modest 49% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

XTRA:DB1 Historical Dividend Yield May 17th 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Deutsche Börse, with earnings per share up 7.6% on average over the last five years.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Deutsche Börse has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Deutsche Börse for the upcoming dividend? Deutsche Börse has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Deutsche Börse appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Deutsche Börse is facing. For example, Deutsche Börse has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.