What To Buy From Costco Every Day From Now Until Christmas

If you still have holiday shopping to do — or you just want to score some great deals for yourself — Costco can be your one-stop shop. Throughout the month of December, the warehouse club is offering some incredible deals on gifts for the whole family.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can shop at Costco from Dec. 1 through Christmas Eve.

Dec. 1: MacBook Air 13.3-Inch

Regular price: $949.99

Sale price: $799.99

The 13.3-inch MacBook Air is currently marked down $150. (This deal is currently sold out online, but you may be able to find it at your local warehouse.)

Dec. 2: Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm

Regular price: $389.99

Sale price: $379.99

The 41mm Series 7 Apple Watch retails for $399.99 on Apple’s website, and this month you’ll get an additional $10 off Costco’s already discounted price.

Dec. 3: Blink 5 Camera Security System

Regular price: $299.99

Sale price: $199.99

Give the gift of security this year — for $100 off the regular price. The Blink system comes with four outdoor battery-powered cameras, one mini indoor plug-in camera and a yard sign.

Dec. 4: Samsung Galaxy 12.4-Inch Tab

Regular price: $599.99

Sale price: $499.99

This Samsung tablet is marked down $100 from now through Christmas Eve. A keyboard and S Pen are included in the price.

Dec. 5: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-Inch

Regular price: $849.99

Sale price: $649.99

The MacBook Air deal is far from the only laptop deal you can snag this month. Right now, you can get this touchscreen Microsoft Surface laptop for $200 off.

Dec. 6: Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan

Regular price: $549.99

Sale price: $424.99

This Dyson device really does it all — it works as a fan and a heater, and it purifies the air with a HEPA pleated filter and activated carbon filter combo.

Dec. 7: iRobot Roomba i8+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum With Automatic Dirt Disposal

Regular price: $699.99

Sale price: $579.99

This Roomba vacuum even empties itself, so you (or your lucky gift recipient) can go months without needing to worry about keeping your floors clean.

Dec. 8: Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Smart Cook System

Regular price: $189.99

Sale price: $149.99

This Ninja can grill, air crisp, bake, roast and dehydrate. It’s currently marked down $40.

Dec. 9: Calphalon Signature 10-Piece Hard Anodized Cookware Set

Regular price: $299.99

Sale price: $199.99

This cookware set is currently sold out on Costco.com, but you may be able to find it in stock at your local warehouse store.

Dec. 10: T3 Featherweight 3i Hairdryer

Regular price: $99.99

Sale price: $69.99

This highly-rated hairdryer is currently marked down $30. “Worth every penny,” wrote one reviewer.

Dec. 11: Ghostbed Luxe 13-Inch Memory Foam Mattress With Adjustable Base

Regular price: $3,499.99

Sale price: $2,799.99

A good night’s sleep is truly a priceless gift — though you can get a really great price on the Ghostbed Luxe mattress right now. The luxury memory foam mattress is currently marked down $700.

Dec. 12: Osaki Maxim 3D LE Massage Chair

Regular price: $3,599.99

Sale price: $2,599.99

Save $1,000 on this massage chair, available in black or beige.

Dec. 13: NIGHT 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Regular price: $49.99

Sale price: $39.99

There are a number of benefits that may come from sleeping on a silk pillowcase, including anti-aging, reduction of hair breakage and fewer acne breakouts.

Dec. 14: Braun Series 9 Shaver with Clean and Charge System

Regular price: $199.99

Sale price: $159.99

Save $40 on this Braun shaving set, which can be used for wet or dry shaves and fully charges in five minutes.

Dec. 15: Keurig K-Supreme Plus C Single Serve Coffee Maker

Regular price: $134.99

Sale price: $99.99

This Keurig coffee maker comes with 15 K-Cup pods, a water filter + handle and a universal reusable coffee filter. It would make a great gift for a coffee lover.

Dec. 16: Vitamix E320 Blender

Regular price: $399.99

Sale price: $299.99

With 10 variable speeds and a pulse setting, this Vitamix blender makes it easy to make everything from appetizers to desserts right at home.

Dec. 17: The Fruit Company Classic 5-Box Holiday Tower

Regular price: $49.99

Sale price: $39.99

This holiday tower makes a great gift, it and looks way more expensive than $40. It includes pears, apples, chocolate-covered cherries, pomegranate truffles and toffee crunch truffles.

Dec. 18: Best of eos Lip Balm

Regular price: $19.99

Sale price: $16.99

This eos lip balm set would make for great stocking stuffers. Each set includes nine lip balms — two Vanilla Bean, two Mango Melonade, two Watermelon Frosé and three Coconut Milk.

Dec. 19: Round Brilliant 8.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Tennis Bracelet

Regular price: $8,499.99

Sale price: $6,999.99

If you’re looking to splurge on that special someone, now may be the time. This stunning tennis bracelet is marked down $1,500. It’s available in white gold and yellow gold.

Dec. 20: Jerky Treats American Beef Dog Snacks

Regular price: $34.99

Sale price: $24.99

Don’t forget about your furry friends this holiday! This two-pack of 60-count dog snacks is $10 off.

Dec. 21: Spyder Core Conduct Gloves

Regular price: $22.99

Sale price: $17.99

These ultra-warm gloves are compatible with touchscreen devices and come in four sizes, so you can buy a pair for the whole family.

Dec. 22: Thermos Stainless Steel 18-Ounce Travel Tumbler, 2-Pack

Regular price: $26.99

Sale price: $22.99

This tumbler set makes a great gift for that friend or family member who is always on the go.

Dec. 23: Ubio Labs 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Regular price: $39.99

Sale price: $24.99

This charging stand can charge a phone and wireless earbuds at the same time. It’s an ideal gift for the tech-savvy person on your list.

Dec. 24: Nexxus Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Regular price: $29.99

Sale price: $19.99

If you need a last-minute gift, consider this shampoo and conditioner set that’s marked down $10. It promises “stronger and smoother hair with long-lasting shine.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What To Buy From Costco Every Day From Now Until Christmas