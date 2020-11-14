Should You Buy Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of December.

Core-Mark Holding Company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.52 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Core-Mark Holding Company has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $34.67. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Core-Mark Holding Company's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Core-Mark Holding Company's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Core-Mark Holding Company, with earnings per share up 7.7% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past nine years, Core-Mark Holding Company has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Core-Mark Holding Company got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Core-Mark Holding Company is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Core-Mark Holding Company is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

