Should You Buy Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Commerzbank's shares on or after the 1st of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Commerzbank stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of €9.726. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Commerzbank has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Commerzbank paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Commerzbank has grown its earnings rapidly, up 117% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Commerzbank's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were seven years ago.

To Sum It Up

Has Commerzbank got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Commerzbank looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Commerzbank and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

