Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 of the college football campaign brings us a late-night affair between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Cincinnati Bearcats in a battle between two Big 12 teams, and if you want to see the game live in Boulder, here is the ticket information you need.

Everyone by now knows about the hype surrounding Deion Sanders' second year at the helm of the Buffs as well as Travis Hunter, whose Heisman hopes are in full gear. Overall, Colorado is looking pretty good at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference, but there are still plenty of games remaining.

The Bearcats have the exact same records as their opponent coming into the weekend but have a pair of votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll to show for their efforts. Cinci has won four of the last five, with the loss coming in Week 5 at the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Cincinnati Bearcatson Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

This Big 12 battle is one you certainly do not want to miss out on if you are in the area, so here are the details you need to know.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats are $177.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Colorado Buffaloes vs Cincinnati Bearcats football tickets