BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos reacts prior to the start of the first half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The Boise State Broncos are headed to the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

The Broncos were selected to be the No. 3 seed and will take on the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 6 Penn State and No. 11 SMU on Tuesday, Dec. 31 in Glendale, AZ.

Tickets for the game are already available. At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for Boise State's College Football Playoff debut cost $158.

Shop Boise State Fiesta Bowl tickets

Boise State ended its season on an 11-game winning streak and rolled past UNLV in the Mountain West Championship.

The Broncos only loss on the season came against the No. 1 Oregon Ducks, 37-34 way back in early September.

For now, Boise State fans can kick back and enjoy the first-round of the Playoff, but soon it will be time to get to Glendale and get loud to support your Broncos.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Boise State 2024 College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl tickets