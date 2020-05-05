Before You Buy BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (CVE:BATT), Consider Its Volatility

If you own shares in BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (CVE:BATT) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What BATT's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.42, we can surmise that the BlueBird Battery Metals share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that BlueBird Battery Metals shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how BlueBird Battery Metals fares in that regard, below.

TSXV:BATT Income Statement May 5th 2020

How does BATT's size impact its beta?

BlueBird Battery Metals is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of CA$8.6m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the BlueBird Battery Metals share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as BlueBird Battery Metals’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

