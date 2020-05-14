Should You Buy BKW AG (VTX:BKW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see BKW AG (VTX:BKW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 19th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of May.

BKW's upcoming dividend is CHF2.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF2.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BKW has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of CHF80. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately BKW's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether BKW generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 41% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that BKW's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BKW, with earnings per share up 4.5% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last eight years, BKW has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy BKW for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and BKW is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but BKW is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. BKW looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks BKW is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for BKW (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

