We Buy Apartment Buildings

UnitedPoint Capital’s Brooks Mosier and Nick Barela have extensive experience not only in buying and selling single-family homes but also multifamily real estate. UnitedPoint Capital acquires multifamily properties ranging from duplexes to several hundred-unit apartment complexes. Brooks and Nick have been involved in a myriad of different types of transactions that include full clear-out rehabs with total reposition of multifamily assets, and momentum value-add apartment repositioning. Past multifamily deals range from multiple six-figure renovations to slight improvements on managing the property more efficiently in order to add value and capture equity. The company stabilizes and revitalizes the asset, bringing the condition up to what is currently desired by today’s prospective tenants.

Working with an experienced investor who is familiar with the financial breakdown of a commercial property can ensure a smooth transaction, especially when it comes to tenants, leases, expenses, and what is involved in necessary building renovation projects. Nick brings a valued and unique skill set to the business plan of the apartment buildings that UnitedPoint Capital acquires. Nick also has more than 17 years of real estate experience and a thorough understanding of the entire construction side of the business. The duo is skilled in structuring and closing deals with an extensive list of knowledgeable resources in the industry.

“We go the extra mile to make it a smooth, win-win transaction, all the way from contract to closing. It’s not all about the next real estate deal, it’s about relationships and bringing a track record of success, closing on deals, and achieving execution of the desired business plan,” said Brooks. “So, if you have an investment property that you are considering selling, contact us. We are actively looking to add additional units to our portfolio. Selling directly to a buyer and avoiding brokerage fees has its advantages for both the buyer and seller of an apartment complex. As of recent years, there has been more significant coastal interest in acquiring property here in Kansas City, but we are active hometown buyers looking to acquire more multifamily property.”

UnitedPoint Capital is interested in both long-term buy and hold properties as well as renovating and repositioning multifamily assets. For more information about UnitedPoint Capital, visit them online at UnitedPointCapital.com.

UnitedPoint Capital

Email: Brooks@unitedpointcapital.com

Website: UnitedPointCapital.com