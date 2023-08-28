When Should You Buy Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$59.79 and falling to the lows of US$48.53. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Academy Sports and Outdoors' current trading price of US$49.74 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Academy Sports and Outdoors’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors

What Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Academy Sports and Outdoors’s ratio of 6.65x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.95x, which means if you buy Academy Sports and Outdoors today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Academy Sports and Outdoors should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Academy Sports and Outdoors’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Academy Sports and Outdoors generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Academy Sports and Outdoors' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ASO? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ASO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ASO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Academy Sports and Outdoors as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Academy Sports and Outdoors has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Academy Sports and Outdoors, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.