You Can Buy a 90s Porsche-Inspired Boat, If You Really Want To

Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

Have you ever found yourself driving a late air cooled Porsche 911 cabriolet on land and thought "everything else is perfect, but I wish I was on the sea instead?" No? Well, someone has, and that person chose to build a boat around the idea.

This is a 1995 Craig Craft 168 Boss speedboat. It has a recently-installed, GM-derived V-6 and a yellow hull. Above that, for some reason, it also has Porsche-inspired bodywork, which includes the hood, headlights, windscreen, and side view mirrors, and "fenders" reminiscent of what you might expect to see on an early 90s 911 Cabriolet. It is not in any other way a Porsche boat and features neither 911 power nor a 911-like interior, but, other than the Boxster-like taillights, the part that you see above water looks a little bit like a late air-cooled 911.

Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

While it may not be for everyone, there's certainly a novelty here. Like a replica of a product that would never exist, the boat first imagines how Porsche would build such a thing and then asks how that Porsche boat would be built by somebody else. If you already own a black 964 or 993-generation 911 cabriolet, you may be the only owner in the world to complete the set with a matching boat.

The Bring a Trailer listing offers no hints as to how or why this boat was built, but it was apparently stored for 27 years and last serviced in 2021. By that timeline, the boat has essentially been stored since it was built. Bidding sits at $19,333 with more than three days remaining.

You Might Also Like