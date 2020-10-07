Buy: 8 Ayurvedic luxury beauty products to bring out your inner glow

Ayurveda is a age old Indian practice of using organic elements like herbs, minerals and metal substances to treat our body, instead of using complex and harmful chemicals. To get radiant and flawless looking skin, it is important to eat healthy and organic meals for it to reflect on your skin. But apart from that, there are many Indian brands that have captured the essence of Ayurveda in a bottle to help you treat your skin issues with the most luxurious and organic ingredients, without toxic chemicals.

Here are some of our favourites Ayurvedic products that are best to bring out your healthy glow, naturally.

Forest Essentials Under Eye Serum – Red Banana Flower & Potato Starch: This magic portion is enriched with coffee bean and red banana flower extracts from Malabar, which are blended with potato starch and wheat protein to boost cellular repair, for a youthful appearance. A highly effective under eye serum that helps diminish the appearance of puffy eyes, fine lines and dark circles.

Khadi Natural herbal orange peel-off face mask: This organic mask is infused with natural orange extracts. Oranges have a high content of citric acid which aids in skin exfoliation and helps to dry out acne. It helps improving overall look of your skin. Antioxidants found in oranges fight free radicals which may slow down the production of wrinkles and stop premature aging.

Kama Ayurveda Pure Vetiver Water: Kama's Vetiver water is steam distilled from the roots of perennial Vetiver grass native to Aligarh Region in north India . Vetiver water is a pure face and body mist that is cooling, earthy and refreshing.It is a natural astringent which hydrates and balances the pH balance of the skin, tightens the pores and relaxes the mind.

Forest Essentials Soundarya Radiance Cream With 24K Gold And SPF25: This is an exceptionally rich yet light textured moisturizer that is infused with precious herbs and real 24 Karat Gold. Together, they help to restore firmness of the skin. This face cream comes with SPF 25 that helps neutralize UVA and UVB radiation and protects the skin from sun damage and pollution.

Just Herbs Silkskin Indian Ginseng-Aloe vera Moisturising Cream: An emollient cream to protect your skin in by maintaining an optimum oil moisture balance. This aloevera moisturising cream smoothens, hydrates and protects the skin, by providing ultra nourishment and an extended hydration. The anti-inflammatory action of Aloe Vera, Indian Ginseng and Holy Basil protects from free radical damage to reveal a soft, supple and rejuvenated skin.

