Buy these 6 travel essentials under $30 on Amazon before your next trip

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lots of people are hitting the road on long-awaited trips that were previously postponed. Whether you’re traveling somewhere near or far, there are a few vacay essentials that everyone needs for a successful getaway. Durable luggage and an ear-popping device are obvious, but what about the perfect bag for your toiletries? Or a safe place to keep the pills you need to take every day?

Below, you’ll find six travel must-haves that may not be on your radar. They’re all available on Amazon and under $30, so whether you’re traveling soon or still have some time, you can afford to buy them ASAP so they arrive in time for your trip.

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook, $27.99 (Orig. $31.99)

$27.99 $31.99 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than opening your luggage only to find your shampoo or body lotion pilled on all your clothes. To avoid that mishap, invest in this BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag that's spacious enough for lots of different products and securely zips closed. Even better, when you arrive at your destination, you can hang the bag open, so all your beauty products are easily accessible.

8-Pack Travel Space Saver Bags Vacuum Storage, $22.95 (Orig. $29.95)

$22.95 $29.95 at Amazon

Have a hard time narrowing down outfits when you're traveling? Then stock up on these Space Saver Travel Bags. You can put lots of clothing in them, then shrink them down so you can fit a few in your suitcase.

napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling, $13.96 (Orig. $21.99)

$13.96 $21.99 at Amazon

Long trips require a pillow to keep your head comfy and supported when you inevitably dose off. Amazon shoppers rave about this napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling made from 100% pure memory foam — plus, it comes with a handy carrying case.

Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder, $12.95 (Orig. $14.99)

$12.95 $14.99 at Amazon

Folks who find themselves on a plane with no screen will be glad they invested in this Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder. You simply attach it to the seat in front of you to easily and comfortably watch movies or TV shows you downloaded onto your smartphone.

Travel Pill Organizer, $9.97 (Orig. $13)

$9.97 $13 at Amazon

Why carry a full bottle of pills when you only need a few when you're away? This cute and discreet Travel Pill Organizer makes it easy to transport just the right amount of medicine or vitamins.

Mini Jewelry Travel Case, $9.98 (Orig. $12.99)

$9.98 $12.99 at Amazon

If you plan on switching up your jewelry while on vacation, you need this pretty Mini Jewelry Travel Case. It has convenient slots for rings, earrings and necklaces, and there are four pretty colors to choose from.

If you liked this story, check out these popular pillows on sale for just $25.

More from In The Know:

This $8 top coat on Amazon makes regular nail polish look shiny and stay chip-free just like a gel manicure

Shoppers say this $4 foot cream on Amazon is the best for healing dry, cracked feet fast: 'This stuff is amazing'

The best-selling under-bed storage bags that hold 24 pairs of shoes are 40% off on Amazon: 'I was able to fit almost every kind of shoe'

8 closet essentials under $40 at Nordstrom you can wear all year

The post Buy these 6 travel essentials under $30 on Amazon before your next trip appeared first on In The Know.