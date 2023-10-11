Buy these 6 travel essentials that are less than $30 on Amazon before your next flight

With the holiday season coming up, lots of people will be hitting the road on trips to see family and friends. Whether you're traveling somewhere near or far, there are a few travel essentials that everyone needs for a successful getaway. Durable luggage and an ear-popping device are obvious, but what about the perfect bag for your toiletries? Or a safe place to keep the pills you need to take every day?

Below, you'll find six travel must-haves that may not be on your radar. They're all available on Amazon and under $30, so no matter where you're headed, you can afford to buy them ASAP so they arrive in time for your trip.

There's nothing worse than opening your luggage only to find your shampoo or body lotion pilled on all your clothes. To avoid that mishap, invest in this BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag that's spacious enough for lots of different products and securely zips closed. Even better, when you arrive at your destination, you can hang the bag open, so all your beauty products are easily accessible.

Have a hard time narrowing down outfits when you're traveling? Then stock up on these Space Saver Travel Bags. You can put lots of clothing in them, then shrink them down so you can fit a few in your suitcase.

Long trips require a pillow to keep your head comfy and supported when you inevitably dose off. Amazon shoppers rave about this napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling made from 100% pure memory foam — plus, it comes with a handy carrying case.

Folks who find themselves on a plane with no screen will be glad they invested in this Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder. You simply attach it to the seat in front of you to easily and comfortably watch movies or TV shows you downloaded onto your smartphone.

Why carry a full bottle of pills when you only need a few when you're away? This cute and discreet Travel Pill Organizer makes it easy to transport just the right amount of medicine or vitamins.

If you plan on switching up your jewelry while on vacation, you need this pretty Mini Jewelry Travel Case. It has convenient slots for rings, earrings and necklaces, and there are four pretty colors to choose from.

