You Can Buy These 5 FDA-Approved KN95 Face Masks on Amazon
Deciding on what kind of face mask to wear nowadays can be overwhelming. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing one with two or more layers, and some experts have advised to double-mask for effectiveness. With this in mind, many people are turning to KN95 masks, which are imported from China and considered the equivalent of N95s.
KN95 masks are multilayered, designed to filter 95 percent or more of particles in your surrounding air, feature ear loops on either side (versus headstraps), and are disposable, just like blue surgical masks. There are many varieties of KN95 masks available right now, but only a handful from select Chinese manufacturers are approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency usage. Below are five KN95 face masks you can buy on Amazon that are FDA-approved:
Huheta KN95 Face Mask, Individually Wrapped, Pack of 60, $89.99
Wwdoll KN95 Face Masks
Manufactured by: Chengde Technology Co.
The Wwdoll masks are currently Amazon's best-selling cup dust safety masks. (A majority of face masks on Amazon are in this category or tools and home improvement.) The sturdy masks are made up of five layers, including two layers of non-woven fabric that help filter large particles, two layers of meltblown fabric to help block over 95 percent of particles of any size, and one layer of "hot air cotton," which filters fine particles. The masks come in black, white, and pink, as well as a multicolor pack. They have over 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they're comfortable, soft, and high quality.
Powecom KN95 Face Masks
Manufactured by: Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co.
The Powecom masks are a popular KN95 choice on Amazon — in fact, they've already sold out once. Over 7,300 customers have left them a five-star rating, with hundreds of people calling them the best they've used. Powecom's masks are made up of four layers, according to shoppers, including cotton and "meltblown layers." Many customers mention they're "breathable" and easy to talk in. Each pack of masks comes with an anti-counterfeit label, which can be verified for authenticity via the brand's website.
Huheta KN95 Face Masks
Manufactured by: Dongguan Sengtor Plastics Products Co.
While most KN95 masks are only offered in packs of five to 25, Huheta's masks come in a pack of 60, which is one of the largest we've come across. The five-ply mask includes two non-woven outer layers, two meltblown inner layers, and one non-woven cotton layer in the center. Each mask is individually wrapped, and you can purchase them in either an all-white or all-black pack. The Huheta masks were just released in December, but they are steadily racking up hundreds of positive reviews and ratings.
Dr. Family KN95 Masks
Manufacture by: Jinhua Jiadaifu Medical Supplies Co.
If you only need a few KN95s to get you through the week, the Dr. Family pack comes with five for $15. The masks are made with five layers and have an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loops. They have nearly 4,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who are happy with their fit and feel. The Dr. Family masks even have the stamp of approval from an essential worker, who said: "They fit my face perfectly, feel snug and secure… and don't have any unpleasant odors. These are going to be my go-to for the foreseeable future, and I highly recommend them."
ChiSip KN95 Face Masks
Manufactured by: Chengde Technology Co.
The ChiSip masks are manufactured by the same company as the Wwdoll KN95s, so they have a similar look and are made out of the same materials (five layers of non-woven fabrics and meltblown layers). They're currently the number three best-sellers in the cup dust safety mask category thanks to over 3,100 five-star ratings. Customers say their coverage is "fantastic" because of how closely they fit around the face. You can shop the ChiSip masks in black, gray, pink, or a multicolor pack.
