When Should You Buy 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)?

While 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on 4imprint Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is 4imprint Group Worth?

According to my valuation model, 4imprint Group seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy 4imprint Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £57.01, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because 4imprint Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will 4imprint Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. 4imprint Group's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FOUR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FOUR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for 4imprint Group and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in 4imprint Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

