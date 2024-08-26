How to buy 2024 U.S. Open tennis tickets

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The final major of the tennis year gets underway on Monday, Aug. 26, and it's not too late to get in on the action.

Limited tickets still remain to the 2024 U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows - Queens, NY.

The first round of both the men's and women's singles tournaments will be played on Monday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27, with the men's and women's doubles draws beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

There are many different types of tickets at the U.S. Open, so here's what you need to know if you're considering attending this year.

How to buy 2024 U.S. Open tickets

The early rounds Grounds Pass at the U.S. Open is one of the best tickets in all of sports, as you get to choose from greater than 50 scheduled matches to watch throughout the day on a variety of courts. In addition, you can watch the players practice from up close.

If you prefer a seat in the stadium, or you really want to watch a specific player, then check out reserved seats at either Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Star players such as defending champion Novak Djokovic almost always play on one of the stadium courts, and often get to play in the night session, for which you need a completely different ticket.

First round night matches feature No. 2 Djokovic, No. 3 Carlos Alcarez, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, and Americans No. 6 Jess Pegula, No. 14 Tommy Paul, No. 20 Francis Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens.

Tickets only get more and more expensive as the tournament progresses, so get yours while you can.

As of publication, a ticket to Day 1 would cost you as little as $63. On the flipside, the cheapest ticket to the men's finals on Sunday, Sept. 8 would run you at least $477.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy 2024 U.S. Open tennis tickets