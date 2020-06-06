Buy This 1 Top Dividend Stock for TFSA Safety

Everyone makes financial mistakes. But it’s how one recovers from those mistakes that matters in the long-run. If you’ve had to rejig your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in the last few months, you’re certainly not alone.

But aside from paring away dead wood from a personal investment vehicle, what else can Canadians do to fix a TFSA? Let’s take a look at one of the country’s best stocks and find out.

A star stock for diversified energy investors

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is an increasingly popular play that fits a wide range of investment styles. On the one hand , AQN suits the strict passive income investor, adding to TFSA or building a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). On the other, this name brings the potential for sustainable growth in the green economy.

What shareholders get with an AQN investment is access to a pair of solid subsidiaries: Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities. Liberty Power should be of especial interest to ethical investors, or those simply trying to the up their portfolio’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) score.

Either way, this stock is a top green power play for its involvement in hydroelectric, wind and solar power generation.

What makes AQN such a strong buy for a TFSA, though, is its “triple-ply” strategy applicability. Many energy stocks tend to cover only one or two themes in this space. But this name is a play for both energy production and utilities safety, plus its production segment checks the box for green power upside. These facets make for an attractive three-pronged play that satisfies several investment strategies at the same time.

A top pick tailormade for a TFSA

Meanwhile, access to AQN’s utilities arm makes sure that dividend investors are well-covered for the long-term by a solid, contractual revenue stream. Shareholders can rest easy with this regulated energy conglomerate providing backbone – and regular passive income – inside a TFSA.

One of the benefits of stashing a dividend heavy-hitter like this in a savings account is that those payments can be drawn on without tax consequences. That 4.5% dividend yield is also pretty well covered with a payout ratio of 78%.

The long-term investor packing a TFSA with forever stocks should therefore also add moderate dividend growth potential to the list of this name’s strong points.

AQN goes ex-dividend at the end of the month, though, so investors will have to buy before then to be in line for its next payment. It’s worth noting that the average integrated utilities dividend yield is 3.6% – lower than AQN’s distribution.

This makes this stock an outperformer in this regard. Other areas where AQN stands out from its peers are value for money and long-term growth potential.

This stock is a bargain given its 28% discount against fair value. Its P/E is just below the sector average, while its P/B is slightly above. The stock is trading 12% below its 52-week high, though, meaning that strict value investors may want to add this name to a watch list and wait f0r a pullback.

In terms of outlook, AQN might expect 38% annual earnings growth, while a high target of $28.60 suggests strong upside potential.

Fool contributor Victoria Hetherington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

