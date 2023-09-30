When Should You Buy 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In 1-800-FLOWERS.COM?

Great news for investors – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $11.67, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -5.4% next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FLWS is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FLWS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLWS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

