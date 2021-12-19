You Can Buy a 1-of-2, Front-Engined, V-12 Ferrari Racer

Photo credit: Remi Dargegen ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The Ferrari 550 was not designed to race. The front-engined super grand tourer was supposed to be a return to a glorious past, an era where the greatest Ferraris put driving enjoyment over performance, while the track duties were left to mid-engined cars like the 360. The legendary racing car builders at Prodrive disagreed. They built their own racer, the 550 GTS, off the platform without any support from Ferrari. When the car won its class at Le Mans and championships in Europe, Ferrari decided to reconsider their decision.

The result was the 550 GTC, an attempt by Ferrari to show that they could outdo privateers at their own game and unlock the full potential of their most exciting regular production car of the era. Ferrari produced two cars alongside a company called N-Technology, which they then gave to JMB Racing for the 2003 FIA GT season.

An early lead at the 24 Hours of Spa was the season's lone highlight, one that came to a swift end when the car suffered an engine issue. Ferrari would park the 550 GTC from 2004 on in favor of its successor, the 575 GTC, but neither car would ever reach the heights of the Le Mans class-winning 550 GTS that was developed by Prodrive.

Both the 550 GTC and 575 GTC are more significant for what they represent. The Prodrive cars brought Ferrari back to international sports car racing glory, but it was the factory programs that led the manufacturer back to those levels of racing on their own. Michelotto has built GT2 and GT3 variants of their mid-engined, V-8-powered cars ever since, a line of racers that have in the hands of AF Corse and other partner teams won just about everything they were eligible to win. In 2023, Ferrari will ramp that up one step further, taking their partners at AF Corse to the Le Mans Hypercar class for their most significant shot at the overall 24 Hours of Le Mans win since the early 1970s. The 550 GTC was a failure, but it kick started a 20 year process that led Ferrari back to the race where the company made its name.

And, as far as failures go, the car itself is hard to beat. This is also one of the last front-engined, V-12 racers ever, and trends toward mid-engined cars with smaller engines make a return to either format unlikely for any manufacturer. The car for sale here is a factory Ferrari, as indicated by an even chassis number, finished in part in Rosso Corsa. Successful as a competition car or not, this is a true gem.

Chassis number 2102, one of two 550 GTCs, will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's in Paris in early February. Expect a significant hammer price.

