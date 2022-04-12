Buxton, Bundy lift Twins to 4-0 win, split with Mariners

  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton rounds third base en route to scoring against the Seattle Mariners on a double by Jorge Polanco in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dylan Bundy throws to the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco hits an RBI double against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa walks off the field with his 2021 Golden Glove and Platinum Glove awards presented to him prior to a baseball game with the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, tags out Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff on a fielder's choice hit by Carlos Correa in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates his run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
TYLER MASON
·2 min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform as Minnesota won its series finale against the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Monday night.

The Twins, who hit six home runs Sunday, entered the day leading the majors with nine homers. Minnesota didn’t go deep Monday for the first time all season but scored enough runs anyway as it split the four-game series with the Mariners.

After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the game’s first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead.

That was enough run support for Bundy, who tossed five scoreless innings to win his Twins debut. The right-hander allowed just one hit, a two-out double in the second. He struck out two and walked one.

Bundy (1-0) posted a career-worst 6.06 ERA in 23 games last year with the Angels, but the Twins signed the veteran this offseason with the hopes he could bounce back to bolster Minnesota’s starting rotation.

Chris Flexen (0-1) took the loss in his season debut. The righty allowed three runs on five hits and was lifted after 4 1/3 innings. Flexen is coming off a 14-win season in his first year with Seattle in 2021 after spending the 2020 season pitching in Korea.

Two of Buxton's three hits were doubles. He scored two runs and also got his first stolen base of the season in the sixth inning.

Seattle had just two runners reach third base all game. Julio Rodríguez was stranded on third in the third, and the Mariners couldn’t drive in Cal Reigh from third in the eighth against reliever Joe Smith.

SHOWING SOME GLOVE

New Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, signed in late March, was honored pregame with not one but two awards for his defense last season with the Houston Astros. He received his first Rawlings Gold Glove as the top defensive shortstop in the American League in 2021. In addition, he won the Platinum Glove as the top Gold Glove winner at any spot in the AL — as decided on by a combination of fan votes and sabermetrics. Correa received both trophies in an on-field presentation.

COMFORT WITH PITCHCOM

Mariners manager Scott Servais estimated that about 50% of his pitchers have used MLB’s new PitchCom system so far this season. “I think it speeds up the game, which I think is important,” Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash makes his MLB debut when the Mariners open a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox.

Twins: RHP Chris Archer will start his first game with the Twins as Minnesota begins a two-game home series against the Dodgers.

