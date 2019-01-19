Button vows to go "aggressive" in new Super GT season

Formula 1 convert Button appeared to struggle in some races last year, particularly with traffic management, but put on a stellar defensive drive in the Motegi season finale to win the GT500 title along with Naoki Yamamoto.

The 37-year-old, who will have #1 on his Team Kunimitsu-run Honda NSX GT this year, admitted his lack of sportscar experience meant that he was too wary about crashing the car during his title-winning campaign.

to defend his crown.

“Luckily I found [Yamamoto] who was super-fast from the first lap of the season. So now that I’ve learnt so much in the year of races that we’ve had.

“I think coming into this season I’m personally going to be a bit more aggressive in a good way. I think I was cautious in some ways because I might damage the car. I don’t want to crash the car.

“Now we have the championship in 2018 I think we got to go out there and be a bit more aggressive in a good way, in a controlled way.

“But I’m looking forward to some really really good fights. And I think there will be some great fights within Honda but also I think especially from the #37 [TOM’S Lexus] car and the #23 [NISMO] car. Those two are really gonna push us hard.”

