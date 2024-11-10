Buttler smashes England past Windies in second T20

Jos Buttler hit his 25th T20 international half-century to take England to victory [Getty Images]

Second T20, Barbados

West Indies 158-8 (20 overs): Powell 43 (41); Livingstone 2-16, Mahmood 2-20

England 161-3 (14.5 overs): Buttler 83 (45); Jacks 38 (30)

England won by seven wickets; lead series 2-0

Scorecard

Jos Buttler smashed a blistering 83 from 45 balls as England cruised to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20.

The England captain came in after Phil Salt was dismissed from the first ball of the tourists' chase and proceeded to hit eight fours and six sixes in a stunning knock.

Buttler dominated a 129-run stand with opener Will Jacks before the pair fell in the same Romario Shepherd over.

However, the damage had been done and the visitors went on to overhaul West Indies' 158-8 with 31 balls to spare.

England are 2-0 up in the five-match series after victory in both matches in Barbados and now head to St Lucia for the last three games of the tour.

Earlier, West Indies again had to rely on lower-order runs to take them up to a somewhat competitive total.

After slipping to 35-3 in the powerplay, Rovman Powell led the rebuild for the home side, but when Dan Mousley bowled him for 43, they were 102-6.

A few lusty blows from Shepherd, Matthew Forde and debutant Terrance Hinds got West Indies beyond 150 but, with Buttler in such fine form, England made light work of knocking off the runs.