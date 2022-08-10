Buttler’s service in ODIs spoiled by injuries and overstuffed schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim de Lisle
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eoin Morgan
    Eoin Morgan
    English cricketer
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    England Cricketer
  • Jonny Bairstow
    Jonny Bairstow
    English cricketer (born 1989)
  • Jos Buttler
    Jos Buttler
    English cricketer
  • Jason Roy
    Jason Roy
    English cricketer (born 1990)
  • Chris Woakes
    Chris Woakes
    English cricketer
<span>Photograph: Steve Bardens/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Steve Bardens/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to The Spin, the Guardian’s weekly (and free) cricket newsletter. Here’s an extract from this week’s edition. To receive the full version every Wednesday, just pop your email in below:

One day a book will be written about the crazy world of cricket administration in the early 21st century. A fair chunk of it will be devoted to the domestic scene in England, where the men in suits seriously expect fans to follow four different formats at the same time – and the poor old players are like the staff of a 24-hour supermarket.

One chapter could home in on a single month in the life of England’s players: July 2022. A month when they were required to play a deciding Test against one of cricket’s superpowers, India, followed by four white-ball series in 25 days. A series a week! Lunacy, thy name is ECB.

An overstuffed schedule is like long Covid, a malaise with tentacles. This particular idiocy – not all the board’s fault, as it was partly a knock-on from India flouncing out of that fifth Test last year – led Ben Stokes to retire from 50-over internationals. The man who did most to win the World Cup for England, after Eoin Morgan, won’t be there to defend it.

Related: De Kock dazzles before rain ruins England v South Africa ODI decider

It also gave Jos Buttler a nightmare start as England’s white-ball captain following Morgan’s abrupt retirement. Those four series in 25 days were Buttler’s first four as official captain. The thing about a baptism of fire is that you only have to face it once. Buttler – along with Matthew Mott, the new coach, who had only come up against the Netherlands – had to get through four of them. No wonder he lost three series and drew the other one.

In a tight corner like that, you need your big guns firing. Buttler had to manage without England’s top four one-day international bowlers – Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood (all injured) and Adil Rashid (on leave for the first six games, making a pilgrimage to Mecca). Reece Topley rose to the challenge so well that he may well keep his place even when Woakes and Wood return, but the other seamers, bar Chris Jordan, looked like the second-stringers they are.

Jason Roy walks off after losing his wicket against South Africa in their T20 match in Cardiff
Jason Roy walks off after losing his wicket against South Africa in their T20 match in Cardiff Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The batting was powerful on paper, with a reunion of the so-called fab five – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Stokes and Buttler. But three of them (the middle three) were knackered from playing four Tests in five weeks. Stokes’s style of play is sheer electricity, which burns a lot of fuel. The one-day specialists, Roy and Buttler, struggled too, on sticky pitches. And here Buttler, who deserves every sympathy on most of these fronts, made two miscalculations.

One was his handling of Roy, so out of form it was painful to watch. This was like when Roy played his only Test series, the 2019 Ashes. He was all bottom hand, timing the ball so badly that his opponents may well have wanted to keep him in. Even his strike rate went to pieces, plummeting from 130 to 80.

Roy was doing all he could to be dropped and England had a ready-made replacement in Phil Salt. But Buttler opted to show faith, even when it was clearly of the blind variety. There will be advantages to that, as others feel more secure when they have a bad trot. And it’s great that we have moved on from the bad old days of Alec Bedser and two-flops-and-you’re-out. But this wasn’t doing the team, or Roy, any good.

Stokes and Brendon McCullum are taking the same approach with Zak Crawley in the Test side. He at least isn’t painful to watch: a Crawley innings is lovely while it lasts, which is usually around half an hour. And he did make a vital 46 in his last Test knock, laying the platform for Bairstow’s latest rip-roaring run chase. But the bottom line is that Crawley is unlikely to make it as a Test opener because he keeps steering the seamer’s stock ball to second slip.

Related: ‘I just would have felt like an impostor’: Morgan confirms England retirement

Buttler’s other mis-step was something that often trips up a captain: his handling of himself. He opted to carry on opening the batting for the Twenty20 team. And why not, you may ask – as an opener for Rajasthan Royals, he’s a superstar. Yes, but he’s not the captain there. He’s not even the keeper. And doing all three jobs well is almost impossible.

Just ask Alec Stewart, who tried it for England in 1998-99. In 20 games as captain-keeper-opener, culminating in a calamitous World Cup, Stewart averaged only 18 rather than his usual 40. He was often fluent, especially batting second, when his eye was already in and he’d got the measure of the pitch. But he seldom lasted long, because he needed a breather. Exactly the same thing kept happening to Buttler last month. When England needed a captain’s innings, he could offer only a cameo.

In Stewart’s time there wasn’t another English keeper who could score fast. These days there are three – Bairstow, Sam Billings and Salt (who keeps for Manchester Originals, ahead of Buttler, his captain there). It’s blindingly obvious that the roles need sharing out: Bairstow has to open, or keep, or both, freeing Buttler to be the boss and either an explosive opener or, more realistically, an expert finisher – like MS Dhoni with added smiles.

Even a decade into their careers, with a World Cup winner’s medal on each man’s mantelpiece, there’s still a whiff of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard about Buttler and Bairstow. In another 10 years’ time, they’ll probably be managing mid-table counties.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing