Buttigieg defends 'extraordinary' economy as polling shows significant discontent

With President Joe Biden preparing to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, a new ABC News/Washington Post shows people in distress over their finances -- but Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Sunday said the president can "make the case" that the economy is back on track.

"You make that case by pointing to the reality and recognizing that the story won't tell itself," Buttigieg told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"What we're seeing is extraordinary. Record job creation, as the president has pointed out, more created in two years on his watch than four years on any other president's watch, and usually, when you have unemployment go down like this, you have inflation go up. But right now, inflation is going down as well," the secretary said.

Buttigieg also touted Biden's "economic track record" in creating manufacturing jobs, lowering the cost of insulin for seniors and projects that will soon be starting due to the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll shows 41 percent of Americans say they're not as well off financially as they were when Biden took office -- the most in almost three dozen ABC/Washington Post polls to ask the question since 1986.

Pressed by Karl on the survey showing only 16% say that they feel better off today than they were two years ago when Biden took office, Buttigieg said the country has "been through a lot" recently.

"The president and the entire administration recognize that there continue to be headwinds, challenges, problems facing this economy," he said, invoking the COVID-19 pandemic. "After all, the president took office under some of the most challenging circumstances facing any president in modern times."

PHOTO: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives a speech on the Hudson River tunnel project at the West Side Yard on Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Buttigieg defends 'extraordinary' economy as polling shows significant discontent originally appeared on abcnews.go.com