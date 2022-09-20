ButterflyMX Partners with RemoteLock, Enabling Integrations with 80+ Top Smart Lock Models

ButterflyMX

Property access control leaders join forces, empowering users to unlock and manage more than 80 smart lock models through a single mobile app.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ButterflyMX , the leading provider of access control technology for multifamily, commercial, gated communities, and student housing properties, announced today that it has partnered with RemoteLock to continue extending its unified property access control solution from the front door to individual apartment units and common area spaces.



Through this partnership, ButterflyMX and RemoteLock empower property owners and managers to replace traditional keyed access to apartment units and facilities with smartphone-based access, thereby reducing a building’s operating costs, increasing NOI, and boosting resident satisfaction. By connecting ButterflyMX and RemoteLock, owners and operators can integrate ButterflyMX’s access control devices with their choice of more than 80 smart lock models. As a result, ButterflyMX users can control any RemoteLock-supported smart lock — including models from Alfred, August, KeyInCode, Kwikset, Schlage, and Yale — right from the ButterflyMX mobile app.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand our property access made simple philosophy for our customers,” says Aaron Rudenstine, CEO of ButterflyMX. “RemoteLock is a trusted software provider that’s transformed the way we think of smart lock management. Partnering with them unlocks new options for our users while amplifying security and convenience, and further simplifying the access experience from the front door to the apartment unit.”

For apartment buildings, smart locks provide security and convenience because they allow users to unlock doors directly from their smartphones instead of using physical keys, key cards, or fobs. Until now, managing the many types of smart locks in multifamily properties has required software and processes separate from the building’s other access control solutions. Now, with the ButterflyMX and RemoteLock integration, owners and operators can manage their smart locks and their access control system from a single platform.

Together, ButterflyMX and RemoteLock are empowering the multifamily industry to:

Save time by eliminating the need to issue and manage keys, cards, and fobs.

Cut costs by removing the need for additional access credentials.

Improve property access by enabling residents to open all doors from a smartphone.

Offer choice and flexibility by supporting the broadest range of smart locks users choose the best lock for their needs.

“The RemoteLock and ButterflyMX integration brings the multifamily industry best-in-class access management options for every door at a property. By combining ButterflyMX’s intuitive app, industry-leading video intercom, and smart keypad technology with RemoteLock’s ever-expanding smart lock management platform, owners and operators can streamline their operations while providing residents and guests a modern access experience,” explains Nolan Mondrow, CEO of RemoteLock.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 8,500+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX.

About RemoteLock

RemoteLock sets the standard in universal access control with its easy-to-use, scalable, and future-proof software platform. It provides users the ultimate in flexibility and control—so they can easily grant any person access to any space, from anywhere. RemoteLock manages the greatest diversity of smart locks and wired access control devices from leading manufacturers and can easily integrate with other essential business software. RemoteLock is committed to being the last access management partner our customers will need. Headquartered in Denver, CO, RemoteLock has customers in over 65 countries.

