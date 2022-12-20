The butterfly effect: How Neal Maupay's collision with Bernd Leno led to Argentina World Cup glory

Bernd Leno lands awkwardly after a challenge from Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay - Gareth Fuller /PA

On the afternoon of June 20, 2020, Lionel Messi was at home in Barcelona, recovering from a goalless draw with Sevilla the previous evening. He could not have known that, 1,000 miles away on the south coast of England, a series of events were beginning to unfold which would ultimately conclude in him lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

A butterfly flaps its wings, Neal Maupay chases a bouncing ball for Brighton, Messi wins the World Cup. Sounds fanciful, doesn’t it? And yet there is more than a shred of reason to the theory, as that match between Brighton and Arsenal proved to be the definable turning point in the career of Emiliano Martinez, the hero of Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final.

To understand fully, it is important to consider Martinez’s journey, and his standing within the game, before that fateful day at the Amex Stadium two years ago. The goalkeeper had been a backup player for Arsenal for a decade, making as many Premier League appearances (six) as he had loan spells, and he had never played for his country.

With Bernd Leno firmly established as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, Martinez had not made a single league appearance in the 2019/20 season. He was a little-known reserve, with precious little experience at the highest level.

And then, in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 loss at Brighton, Maupay challenged Leno for a bouncing ball and everything changed. Leno got there first, and Maupay gave him the slightest of nudges in the air. Leno fell awkwardly, twisting his knee, and furiously jabbed his finger in the Brighton striker’s face as he was stretchered off the pitch.

The moment that ended up with Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup? Brighton's Neal Maupay collides with then-Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in June 2020 - Getty Images

Leno makes his feelings known, jabbing a finger in the direction of the Brighton player - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Leno’s rage was shared by Arsenal’s players, who lost their cool at the end of the match, after Maupay had scored a late winner. Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi grabbed Maupay by the throat, which turned out to be his last act in an Arsenal shirt.

Anger for Arsenal, then, but opportunity for Martinez. With Leno injured, he finally had the chance he had been craving. The Argentine went on to excel in Leno’s absence, playing superbly for Arsenal and helping them to win the FA Cup later that summer. “Now is my time,” he said before the final against Chelsea.

Now the first-choice Arsenal No 1 Martinez start the flurry of trophies with victory in the FA Cup - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Martinez was so impressive in this period that Aston Villa considered him to be worth £20 million. From Arsenal’s perspective, there were no such offers for Leno and a decision had to be made. They chose to sell, raising valuable funds, rather than guarantee Martinez the No 1 shirt.

Having shown what a fine goalkeeper he is the Argentine jumped at a chance to move to Aston Villa and become a regular No 1 - Aston Villa

Martinez soon became a fan favourite at Villa and his form led to an Argentina debut in June 2021, almost a year to the day since he was suddenly thrust into the action against Brighton. That summer, Martinez played a crucial role in Argentina’s Copa America victory, and was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Martinez's international career started with a bang with a Copa America winners medal - Getty Images

His performances cemented his status as Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper, and he played every minute of the World Cup in Qatar. Martinez was the hero of the quarter-final penalty shootout against the Netherlands, and indeed the shootout in the final against France. He also made an astonishing stop in the final moments of extra time, denying Randal Kolo Muani, and was again named the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saves the penalty from Virgil van Dijk of Holland - Eric Verhoeven/Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani of France has a shot saved by Emiliano Martinez - Buda Mendes /Getty Images

Aside from Messi, there is perhaps no player who has done more to propel Argentina towards World Cup glory. It has been an extraordinary journey for Martinez, whose life and career have been transformed over the past two years, and it all started with one moment on England’s south coast.

And so, with an acceptance that there can be no definitive proof for any of this, we can conclude the following: without Maupay’s nudge, Leno does not get injured, Martinez does not win the FA Cup and does not join Aston Villa. Without that move to Villa, and regular Premier League action, he surely does not become Argentina’s number one. And without his heroics in Qatar, Argentina do not win the trophy.