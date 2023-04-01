Is butter savoury or sweet and how much blood is in your body? Try our kids’ quiz

Molly Oldfield
·2 min read

  1. Jayna, 7, asks: is butter sweet or savoury?

    1. Butter can be either sweet or savoury

    2. Butter is always sweet-tasting

    3. Butter is savoury

    4. Butter is umami – a strong taste that is not sweet, sour, salty or bitter

  2. Varry, 7, asks: where was the world’s largest sandwich made?

    1. Beirut, Lebanon

    2. Paris, France

    3. Michigan, US

    4. Hamburg, Germany

  3. Max, 5, asks: how much blood is in your body?

    1. 3 pints’ worth

    2. 10 pints’ worth

    3. 15 pints’ worth

    4. 21 pints’ worth

  4. Isabelle, 6, asks: why does your mouth water when you think about yummy food?

    1. Seeing, smelling or thinking about food activates the salivary reflex in your mouth and makes it start to water

    2. So that you can hydrate yourself without having to drink water

    3. Because if you drool, then people will know that you’re hungry

    4. To wash your mouth out to prepare for some new yummy food

  5. Yasmine, 6, asks: why does your heart beat faster when you run?

    1. Because your heart can feel your excitement and joy at being out running in the world

    2. Because your heart is running out of energy

    3. Because your heart syncs up to the rhythm of your pace as you run

    4. Because your muscles need to use more oxygen than usual

Solutions

1:A - Butter is quite a neutral flavour. It can be a little more sweet or savoury depending on the milk that it’s made from, or if it is salted butter, then it’s savoury! , 2:C - The largest sandwich ever was made by a restaurant called Wild Woody’s Chill and Grill in Roseville, Michigan, US, in 2005. It weighed 2,467.5kg – about the same weight as 705 average-sized newborn babies! The filling was corned beef, cheese, lettuce and mustard, inside 1,618.4kg of bread. , 3:B - The average adult has about 10 pints, or 5.7 litres, of blood in their bodies, but this depends on how big you are! , 4:A - When you think about or smell or see food, saliva is produced in your mouth. Saliva contains enzymes that help break down food, so when your mouth makes the watery saliva, it is because your body is preparing for food. , 5:D - When you run or exercise, your muscles need more oxygen than they usually do, so your heart beats faster to pump oxygenated blood around your body more quickly.

Scores

  1. 5 and above.

  2. 4 and above.

  3. 3 and above.

  4. 2 and above.

  5. 0 and above.

  6. 1 and above.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

