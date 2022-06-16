Butter Goods Creates the Vest of the Summer

Skate-centric brand Butter Goods recently dropped the first lookbook for it's summer delivery. The collection includes logo tees, embroidered sweatshirts, denim and accessories. Joining the collection's strawberry, butterfly and Jazz-inspired graphic prints are a selection of adorable apparel with Troll dolls.

Available in brown and navy colorways, the Troll Knit Vest features a V-neck jacquard weave and pink-haired, neon-clad Troll. Butter Goods' lookbook shows the sweater styled over a short sleeve t-shirt with cargo pants, but we can easily envision it without the base layer and paired with the mini skirts currently trending on TikTok.

Shop the Butter Goods Troll Knit Vest via Butter Goods for $129.95 AUD or $91 USD.

