The Butt-Lifting Leggings That Keep Selling Out Are Back — This Time, in Trendy New Prints

Spanx butt-lifting leggings

Spanx/InStyle

There's no reason for workouts to be devoid of style. After all, the gym is the perfect place to show off everything you've been working toward. But on the other hand, exercising in uncomfortable clothing in the name of fashion isn't ideal. It can seem impossible to find gym clothes as comfy as they are cute, but thanks to Spanx, you just got some new options.

Spanx's Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings have been one of the brand's best-sellers for years, and they were just released them in two gorgeous new prints. Like previous Booty Boost styles, the leggings sculpt, lift, and contour your lower half in all the right places to give you your most flattering figure. The only difference? These new versions feature the print that was basically unavoidable in 2020.

If you'll recall, that year started with all tie-dye everything, from bags to shoes to leggings. Its prominence has shown no signs of slowing down, and Spanx has hopped on the craze with these new prints. Cloudy Tie Dye, named for its resemblance to an overcast sky, features a white and gray marbled color scheme, while Storm Tie Dye, with its dark blue and black, draws its name from more intense weather. In classic Booty Boost fashion, both prints are designed with a special seam structure and thick waistband to give the glutes that namesake boost.

Spanx Booty Boost leggings

Courtesy

But as stylish and curve-enhancing as the leggings are, they're just as comfy and functional to work out in. They're made with a breathable yet durable performance fabric that's sweat-wicking and offers four-way stretch, and it's built to last through years of high-energy workouts, including hiking, running, yoga, and more. The high-rise waistband, meanwhile expertly keeps everything in place and won't roll down during a jog or a set of mountain climbers.

Plenty of leggings feature a cute design or a comfy fit, but not many can do both. Pick up a pair or two of Spanx's Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings before everyone else does.