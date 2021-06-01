These ultra-flattering butt-lifting Amazon leggings are going viral on TikTok

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When someone recommends a good product on TikTok, it doesn’t take long for that product to go viral — especially when it’s worthy of praise. Such is the case with the Seasum high waist yoga pants that, thanks to several users on the platform, have become a must-have for anyone looking to accentuate their derrière.

The Amazon butt lift leggings first gained traction on TikTok when user Lauren Wolfe made a video showing off how they look on her body and promoting their butt-enhancing effects.

“My butt does not look like this in other leggings,” Wolfe said as she turned to show the camera her accentuated behind. “Get these leggings.”

Buy Now

What makes these leggings so special is the fact that they can apparently make anyone look like they have a Kardashian-worthy booty in mere seconds. The so-called “butt lift” effect from these leggings is so phenomenal that when TikTok users have made comparison videos with their other leggings, it’s left them in shock.

“Oh my god. Okay, please go buy these,” TikTok user Devin Olson said in shock as soon as she tried the leggings on. “Like WHAT?”

“I’m never wearing anything else,” another user named Sophie said as soon as she tried hers on.

The Amazon butt lift leggings are made with a honeycomb texture, high waistband and scrunch to properly accentuate all the right areas. They come in dozens of colors and patterns, and Amazon shoppers note that they typically run true to size. Currently, you can snag the leggings in sizes S through XXL.

Items that go viral on TikTok tend to sell out fast, though, so get your butt lift leggings before they’re gone!

If you enjoyed this story, read about the only four products you need in your skincare routine, according to a TikTok dermatologist.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers give these ‘perfect’ panties 5 stars

Here’s where to buy those colorful travel bags you see all over your Insta feed

The 9 best men’s pajamas that’ll keep you cool, even for the sweatiest of hot sleepers

This Shark Tank-approved beauty brand helps add color back into your makeup routine

The post These butt-lifting Amazon leggings are going viral on TikTok — and they’re only $24 appeared first on In The Know.