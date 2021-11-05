Butn Limited's (ASX:BTN) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Butn Limited's (ASX:BTN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. On 30 June 2021, the AU$48m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$5.3m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Butn's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Butn

Butn is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Diversified Financial analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$300k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 51% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Butn's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Butn is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Butn which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Butn, take a look at Butn's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Butn's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Butn's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.