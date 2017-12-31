Butler's 3-point barrage stops No. 1 Villanova 101-93

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- No. 1 Villanova learned a tough lesson Saturday.

The defense needs to improve dramatically if the Wildcats want to be the nation's best team.

Kelan Martin scored 24 points, Paul Jorgensen added a career-high 23 and Butler made 15 3-pointers in a 101-93 upset over one of college basketball's last unbeaten teams.

''This is the best offense we've played so far and it showed,'' coach Jay Wright said. ''We've really been outscoring teams to this point and we weren't going to outscore this team tonight.''

Certainly not against a foe that seems to have a master plan for taking down the Wildcats (13-1, 1-1 Big East).

Almost exactly a year after ending another perfect start to knock Villanova out of the top spot, Butler did it again.

This time, Villanova came into the game allowing 65.8 points and 6.6 3s per game with 10 wins by 14 or more points.

Butler's shooters blew right past those numbers. Martin and Jorgensen each made four 3s, Kamar Baldwin, who flirted with a triple-double, had three and Henry Baddley and Sean McDermott each made two.

When it ended, Butler shot 60 percent from the field including 15 of 22 from beyond the arc, both season-lows for Villanova. And the Bulldogs posted the highest scoring total against Villanova since Creighton's 101-80 victory on Feb. 16, 2014.

Afterward, students ignored the school's pleas to delay storming the court until players had left the floor and the Bulldogs talked about the need to do even bigger and better things.

''Villanova is a team that I grew up watching, watching in the Garden,'' said Jorgensen, a native of New City, New York. ''So to take them down at Hinkle is really amazing. But like Coach said, we don't want this to be the highlight of our season.''

The Wildcats really didn't play that poorly.