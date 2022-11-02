Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) is congratulated by guard Gabe Vincent (2) after Strus scored during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) is congratulated by guard Gabe Vincent (2) after Strus scored during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks for an open teammate past Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks for an open teammate past Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole goes up for a shot against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole goes up for a shot against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) attempts a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, rear, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) attempts a shot against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, rear, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
TIM REYNOLDS
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.

Butler scored 23 points, including a three-point play with 1:48 left that put the Heat ahead to stay. Bam Adebayo added 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry scored 13 for Miami, which won on coach Erik Spoelstra's 52nd birthday.

Curry had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for the Warriors, who dropped their third straight and dropped to 3-5 — 0-4 on the road. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points and Klay Thompson scored 19.

It was the 10th regular season triple-double for Curry. But it wasn't enough, and a call that went Miami's way denied him a chance to tie the game with 1:39 left.

Curry was hit on the hand by Butler as he tried a 3-pointer, with the Warriors down three. A foul was called, but overturned on review.

“They had a high-five,” referee Bill Kennedy said.

The Warriors didn't score again, and lost a game where they led by 10 in the second half.

“Huge for our confidence," Strus said.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry extended his NBA-record streak of regular-season games with a 3-pointer to 197. He also owns the second-longest streak (157). ... The Warriors took 49 shots from 3-point range, 35 shots from 2-point range. ... Golden State's 20 turnovers were turned into 28 Heat points.

Heat: Lowry's third 3-pointer of the night was his 1,989th, passing Jason Kidd for 12th in NBA history. ... The Heat improved to 6-2 on Spoelstra's birthday during his tenure as head coach. ... Miami lost Tyler Herro midway through the second quarter after he got poked in the left eye by Golden State’s Moses Moody as they battled for a rebound.

STILL OUT

Miami teammates Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle), and Golden State’s Andre Iguodala (left hip) all remained out. None have played this season.

Iguodala played in 109 games for Miami, helped it to the 2020 NBA Finals and hasn’t faced the Heat since. Barring an NBA Finals matchup this season, he’ll retire having played 45 games against Miami.

ON TO 2023

Heat-Warriors was the first season series to be completed in the NBA this season. The season series between the Heat and Sacramento ends Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Orlando on Thursday.

Heat: Host Sacramento on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

