Butler hiring former Ohio State coach Thad Matta to replace LaVall Jordan

Thad Matta is coaching once again.

Butler announced on Sunday that it was hiring Matta as its next head coach, marking his first job in five years.

Matta, the longtime Ohio State coach, will replace LaVall Jordan — who was fired on Friday after five seasons.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men's basketball program,” Matta said in a statement . “There is a solid foundation in place and I'm confident that Butler will consistently be among the top programs in the Big East. I can't wait to attack the work we have in front of us and to be back on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse."

Matta spent one season at Butler, where he went to school, to kick off his coaching career back in 2000. He went 24-8 that season, and won both a regular season and conference tournament title. He then jumped to Xavier for three seasons before landing at Ohio State in 2004.

Matta spent 13 seasons leading the Buckeyes, and compiled a 337-123 overall record there while winning five Big Ten regular season titles. He led Ohio State to nine NCAA tournament appearances and reached the Final Four twice. The Buckeyes made the title game in 2007, too, but they fell to Florida. Matta followed that season up with an NIT win the next year.

Matta stepped down after that season due to health issues — a conversation that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, Matta said at the time, initiated first .

Matta has been linked to several open jobs in the years that followed, and he most recently worked as an associate athletic director at Indiana.

"The success that Thad has achieved at every one of his programs speaks for itself," athletic director Barry Collier said in a statement . "He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and contagious energy to Butler. I have seen that personally in Thad as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Matta Family – Thad, Barb, Ali and Emily – has a deep appreciation for Butler and I know they join all of the Butler community in how excited we are for what's to come."