Butler, Heat host the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (10-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat host Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls.

The Heat are 11-10 in conference games. Miami has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 7-10 against conference opponents. Chicago has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Bulls defeated the Heat 124-116 in their last matchup on Dec. 15. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points, and Jaime Jaquez led the Heat with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquez is averaging 13 points for the Heat. Butler is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. White is averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: RJ Hampton: out (knee), Haywood Highsmith: out (back), Josh Richardson: day to day (illness), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Bam Adebayo: out (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press