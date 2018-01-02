Butler gets quick turnaround to face No. 5 Xavier

CINCINNATI -- Butler didn't have much time to bask in the limelight of its upset victory over No. 1-ranked Villanova.

The Bulldogs were impressive in beating the Wildcats 101-93 on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, but life in the Big East Conference doesn't lend itself to a lengthy celebration.

"This can't be the highlight," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said of the win over Villanova. "It is a great highlight. But it can't be the only highlight of the season moving forward."

On Tuesday night, Butler (12-3, 2-0 Big East) and No. 5 Xavier (14-1, 2-0) will battle for sole possession of first place in the conference at Cintas Center.

Xavier has won nine straight games, but in the past three at home, the Musketeers have had to rally from a 22-point deficit to beat East Tennessee State, hold on for a four-point win over Marshall, then on Saturday rally from 16 down to beat DePaul in the Big East opener.

The No. 5 ranking equals Xavier's highest in program history, but head coach Chris Mack said his team's recent lackluster performances at Cintas aren't indicative of the lofty status.

"Over the past two weeks, I don't think we've played like a top-five team," Mack said. "I think we're capable of doing that. I hope we're a better version of ourselves tomorrow night against a really good Butler team."

Xavier leads the all-time series 38-20, including a 7-3 advantage since both teams joined the Big East. The Musketeers beat Butler 62-57 in the Big East Tournament last season, a win that moved them off the NCAA Tournament bubble, and Xavier responded with a run to the Elite Eight.

Because of their regional proximity and history as rivals in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference (now the Horizon League) and Atlantic 10, the Butler-Xavier rivalry is one of the most unique in the Big East.