Butler does it for Wolfpack: NC State tops Stanford in College World Series

Jonny Butler-fueled offense and solid pitching from Reid Johnston and Evan Justice brought N.C. State a win at the College World Series on Saturday.

Butler drove in five runs, including two on a first-inning home run that put the Wolfpack ahead for good, and Johnston quieted Stanford’s bats over six innings as N.C. State posted a 10-4 win at Omaha’s T.D. Ameritrade Park.

Playing in the College World Series for the third time in program history, the Wolfpack (36-18) will play either Vanderbilt or Arizona in a winner’s bracket game Monday night at 7 p.m.

The No. 9 national seed, Stanford (38-16) faces elimination when it plays at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Facing a Cardinal offense that averaged 10 runs per game in the NCAA tournament prior to Saturday, the Wolfpack jumped to a 6-0 lead before Stanford collected its first hit.

N.C. State led 6-1 in the seventh inning before the Cardinal scored three times to chase Johnston and pull within two runs. Lefty relief ace Evan Justice entered to halt that rally and struck out four over the final three innings to secure the save.

NC State scored four times in the top of the ninth to make the final three outs more comfortable.

The Wolfpack built its early lead as Austin Murr lined Stanford starter Brendan Beck’s first pitch of the game up the middle for a hit. One out later, Butler picked on a hanging changeup to yank the ball over the right-field wall for a 2-0 Wolfpack lead.

After Vojtech Mensik reached on a two-base throwing error by Stanford catcher Kody Huff and Murr drew a two-out walk in the second inning, Tyler McDonough drilled the first pitch of the at-bat into right field for an RBI single giving N.C. State a 3-0 lead.

Devonte Brown stroked a lead-off home run in the fourth inning and, after another Stanford error, Butler’s two-out, two-run single extended the Wolfpack’s lead to 6-0.

Meanwhile, Johnston rolled along. The right-hander didn’t allow a hit over the first three innings before Stanford’s Tim Tawa blasted a home run cutting the Wolfpack lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning.

Johnston didn’t allow Stanford to score again until the seventh inning when the Cardinal bats finally came alive

After an infield single, Christian Robinson lined a two-run home run down the right-field line slicing N.C. State’s lead to 6-3. After two more Stanford singles, NC State replaced Johnston with Justice.

Justice struck out the first batter he faced but allowed an Adam Crampton single that loaded the bases with one out. Justice struck out pinch-hitter Brett Barrera looking with a perfectly placed fastball to slow the rally.

But Mensik mishandled Tawa’s hard-hit grounder for an error that brought in a run to leave N.C State up 6-4. Justice retired Brock Jones on an infield pop-up to escape further damage.

While Justice slowed Stanford’s offense, N.C. State poured on the offense with a four-run ninth inning that included Butler’s RBI single, Luca Tresh’s two-run double and a two-run single by Mensik.