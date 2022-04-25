Butler has 36 points as Heat overwhelm Young, Hawks, 110-86

  • Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) defends in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) defends in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, front left, drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, front left, drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, reacts after being charged with a foul in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, reacts after being charged with a foul in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, is fouled by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, is fouled by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, right, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives past Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon, top right, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives past Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon, top right, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
CHARLES ODUM
·3 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 36 points in a dominant second quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead.

Miami can wrap up the first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Miami.

Butler overcame a slow start. He made only 1 of 7 shots before hitting his final five shots of the first half to lead the turnaround.

Miami outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the second period, holding the Hawks to a season scoring low for the period.

Butler had 10 rebounds, four assists and blocked a shot.

Atlanta's Trae Young scored only nine points with five assists and five turnovers as he was shut down by Miami's defense for the second time in four games. Young was held to eight points in Miami's 115-91 Game 1 win.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points.

Miami ended Atlanta's six-game home winning streak despite playing without point guard Kyle Lowry, who was held out with a left hamstring strain.

Gabe Vincent had 11 points while sinking three 3-pointers in his fill-in start for Lowry, who strained his hamstring in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks. Lowry's status for Game 5 is not known.

The Hawks led 37-29 before Miami took control with a 15-0 run in the second period.

A key in the Heat's surge came on a Butler steal from Collins, who fouled as Butler scored and then made the free throw. It was Collins' third foul. Coach Nate McMillan opted to keep Collins in the game.

The 15-0 run, capped by Vincent's 3-pointer, left Miami with a 44-37 lead. The Heat were not through, closing the half with an 11-0 run for a 55-41 lead at the break.

Butler drove through the Atlanta defense for two late baskets in the half after Collins left the game with four fouls with 1:54 remaining. Collins, who scored 11 points, finished with five fouls.

Miami led 98-74 when McMillan pulled out Young and his other starters.

TIP-INS

Heat: P.J. Tucker had 14 points and eight rebounds. Tucker was called for a technical foul when tensions rose after he was fouled by Onyeka Onkongwu late in the third quarter. ... Bam Adebayo also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Hawks: C Clint Capela started after missing the first three games of the series with a right knee hyperextension. Capela had five rebounds and his only two points in his first 8 minutes. He finished with seven rebounds. ... The Hawks made only 5 of 11 free throws in the first half and 11 of 20 overall.

UP NEXT

Miami will try to extend its three-game home winning streak over Atlanta, including the first two games of the series, in Game 5. Overall, the Heat are 5-2 at home against the Hawks this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho