Butcher who charged at police, hurled a bow in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years

WASHINGTON − A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter, whose bloody face has been seen in a widely-shared photo from the attack on the U.S. Capitol, to more than seven years in prison.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, was convicted of 11 charges related to the Jan. 6 attack and sentenced to seven years and three months followed by three years of supervised release.

Fitzsimons attended former President Donald Trump's speech on the Ellipse and walked over to the Capitol where he charged at police lines and hurled an unstrung bow at police, according to court documents.

During the attack, Fitzsimons, a professional butcher from Maine, had on rubber boots, sported a fur pelt around his neck and wore a white butcher's coat embroidered with his first name.

Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine is among those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The butcher has been in custody since February 2021 and will get credit for time served.

Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged hundreds of individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, have been sentenced for crimes tied to the riot, including founder Stewart Rhodes who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for plotting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Eight other members of the group have also been sentenced.

