Busy week ahead for North Simcoe councils

North Simcoe councils will be having a busy Wednesday when three municipalities host their regular meetings of council and committee of the whole.

Here's a breakdown of what's on tap in Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township.

Midland

A special meeting of council for the Town of Midland will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Council will receive a deputation from the Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe regarding the $83,000 release of the second part of their funding from the 2022 budget discussions. Although highly praised by the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of council, it was requested that a hard report with metrics could be provided as a transparent explanation for the organization’s importance in receiving funding.

Council will also be accepting staff reports regarding next year’s capital projects, council remuneration, a flexible work arrangement policy, and a quality of work-life program from human resources. Additionally, a staff report on the status of Bayport Village Phase 2 is expected to spark discussion, as well as a bylaw to establish speed limits in town parks and trails.

The August 10 council agenda and related staff reports can be accessed through the Town of Midland website.

Regular council meetings are held every third Wednesday, and can be attended virtually through Zoom by contacting the clerk’s department of Midland town hall for a link to the meeting.

Council meetings can also be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.

Penetanguishene

Council and committee of the whole will be having their regular meetings of Penetanguishene council starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Two deputations are scheduled for council: the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre will be discussing their Garden of Hope project; and Sajecki Planning will be updating council on their summer study for the Town Dock Secondary Plan and Master Plan.

An update on the short-term rental licensing bylaw is on the consent agenda to be considered, and several matters of consideration also appear including the scheduling of a public meeting for the town dock as well as a subdivision agreement for Champlain Shores and a budgetary request for drainage improvements on Payette Drive.

The August 10 regular meeting agendas and related staff reports can be accessed through the Town of Penetanguishene website.

Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.

Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.

Tiny Township

The busiest of the municipalities will be Tiny Township, which will start its regular council meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Under matters for consideration are staff reports for PSA Section 10 contract renewal with the OPP and workout equipment for Parkside Park in Balm Beach.

Immediately following regular council, the committee of the whole will receive a deputation regarding a Morneau community project, and a consultant's report from MHBC Planning on final recommendations of short-term rental accommodation for its Official Plan and zoning bylaw amendments.

At 6 p.m., a public meeting regarding the township’s zoning bylaw will be held.

The next day on Thursday, August 11 at 4 p.m., a special meeting of council will be held regarding short-term rentals which will include deputations and matters for consideration.

Information on the regular meeting of council, committee of the whole, public meeting, and special meeting of council, as well as all related staff reports and associated documents can be located on the Township of Tiny website.

Livestreams and archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca